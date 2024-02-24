Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $660,000 in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $2,769,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $2,128,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 127.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,157,000 after buying an additional 47,488 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 128.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $151.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.02. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.37 and a 52-week high of $180.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

