Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stock Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,137 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $22.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $28.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FYBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

