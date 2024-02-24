Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,373 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 377.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $20.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.23. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

