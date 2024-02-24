Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 14,377 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,828 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,377 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.06% of Customers Bancorp worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8,341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 129.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 722.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.69. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $60.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $191.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 17.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $64,734.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,262.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $485,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

