Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 16,194 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,194 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.05% of FB Financial worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in FB Financial by 570.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE grew its holdings in FB Financial by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in FB Financial by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FBK opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.65. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.58 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $72,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,886,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,736,670.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,884,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,874,640.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $72,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,886,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,736,670.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,000 shares of company stock worth $327,410 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBK. Hovde Group lowered FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reduced their target price on FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

