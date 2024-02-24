Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 35,966 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 58.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,966 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSH. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 14,846 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $330,026.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.26. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $785.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.15 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.32%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

