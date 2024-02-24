Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 64,935 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,935 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,765,000 after buying an additional 859,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,148,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,160,000 after buying an additional 486,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,003,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,783,000 after buying an additional 313,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,141,000 after buying an additional 81,240 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,486,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,701,000 after buying an additional 384,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.97 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $14.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently -307.69%.

SBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.