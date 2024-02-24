Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target Cut to $5.50

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 88.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

CYH stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $399.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.44). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

