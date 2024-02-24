Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 231,416 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 235,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 47,040 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 10.3% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.81 and a beta of 0.68.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

