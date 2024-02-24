Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $93.02

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.02 ($1.17) and traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.08). Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 89.50 ($1.13), with a volume of 33,649 shares trading hands.

Conygar Investment Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of £53.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 89.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 93.02.

Get Conygar Investment alerts:

Insider Transactions at Conygar Investment

In other news, insider Robert T. E. Ware bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £21,500 ($27,071.27). In related news, insider Robert T. E. Ware acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £21,500 ($27,071.27). Also, insider Robert T. E. Ware acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £14,620 ($18,408.46). 27.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Conygar Investment

The Conygar Investment Company PLC ("the Company") is incorporated in the United Kingdom and domiciled in England and Wales, is registered at Companies House under registration number 04907617, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and limited by shares. The financial information set out in this report covers the six months to 31 March 2023, with comparative amounts shown for the six months to 31 March 2022 and the year to 30 September 2022, and includes the results and net assets of the Company and its subsidiaries, together referred to as the Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conygar Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conygar Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.