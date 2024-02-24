Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,570 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Crescent Energy worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Crescent Energy by 51.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at $945,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David C. Rockecharlie purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $226,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David C. Rockecharlie bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $851,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David C. Rockecharlie purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $226,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $286,153 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

CRGY stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRGY. Mizuho lowered Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

