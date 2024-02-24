CRISPR Therapeutics AG Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($5.80) Per Share (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will post earnings of ($5.80) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.70) per share.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.16.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $83.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.21. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,437 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after buying an additional 1,092,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,410,000 after buying an additional 880,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,283 shares of company stock worth $6,542,607. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

