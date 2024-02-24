CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Raised to $90.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.16.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.21. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,338,182.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,338,182.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,283 shares of company stock worth $6,542,607. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

