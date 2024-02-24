CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Raised to $66.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 21.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $83.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average of $57.21. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $91.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 1.73.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,338,182.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,338,182.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,283 shares of company stock worth $6,542,607. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,986 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,134,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,017,000 after purchasing an additional 48,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,437 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 752,132 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,798,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,580,000 after acquiring an additional 168,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

