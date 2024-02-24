CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Raised to $80.00 at Barclays

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $61.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.75% from the stock’s current price.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.16.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $83.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.21. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $91.10. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 1.73.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $507,497.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,476,455.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $507,497.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,476,455.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,283 shares of company stock worth $6,542,607 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. CWM LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

