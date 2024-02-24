Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) SVP Sells $9,926,122.50 in Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,545,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $263.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $269.70.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Cummins by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $1,196,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Cummins by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

