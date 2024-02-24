Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 339 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 42.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Trading Down 0.3 %

FDX opened at $243.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $190.83 and a twelve month high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

