Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 3,814 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 118.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Insulet by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 228.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $184.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 63.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $335.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.26 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 12.16%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.27.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

