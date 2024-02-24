Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 14,704 Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 351.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 306.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after buying an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 89.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 75,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 62.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.86.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

SPB opened at $79.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.94. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $88.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.73, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.47. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $692.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David M. Maura bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.41 per share, with a total value of $1,328,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 744,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,006.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.41 per share, with a total value of $1,328,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,006.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar purchased 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,097.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spectrum Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

See Also

