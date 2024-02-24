Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 200,606 Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.16% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 78.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 95.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.13 million, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.17. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $9.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

