Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 33,086 Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,100,000 after buying an additional 115,558 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Valvoline by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,040,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,257,000 after purchasing an additional 911,073 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,767,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,235,000 after purchasing an additional 276,506 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,600,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,490,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,430,000 after purchasing an additional 78,905 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

Valvoline Trading Up 1.3 %

VVV stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $41.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average is $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Valvoline had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 92.04%. The firm had revenue of $373.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $68,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $430,366.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $310,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,504.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Valvoline

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.