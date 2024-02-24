Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $20.00 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $20.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $504,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,343.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 12,000 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $504,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,343.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,569. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.