Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $20.00 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $20.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
