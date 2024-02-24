Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 254,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIRI. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 986.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIRI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

