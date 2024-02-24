Dark Forest Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $229.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.24. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $252.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 146.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on ESS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $227.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.50.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

