Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $1.06 Million Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 164.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Trinity Industries worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 383.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

NYSE TRN opened at $24.60 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TRN. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Insider Transactions at Trinity Industries

In other news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $320,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760,854. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

