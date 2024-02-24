Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $1.12 Million Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRPT. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.55.

SRPT stock opened at $136.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

