Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 261.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,239 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of Gray Television worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Gray Television by 460.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gray Television from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Gray Television Price Performance

Shares of GTN opened at $6.13 on Friday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $585.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

