Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $1.15 Million Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,741 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $485,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 195,718 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 51,461 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,640,000. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,496,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,654,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

LPX stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.83. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.60 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

