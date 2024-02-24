Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,320 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 106.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 19,275 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

Life Time Group stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $22.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Life Time Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Life Time Group Profile

(Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

