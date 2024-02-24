Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 563.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,557 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 96,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 114,128 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 46,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 911,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,023,000 after acquiring an additional 23,683 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $152,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,926 shares in the company, valued at $156,268.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GH shares. Raymond James raised shares of Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Guardant Health Stock Down 12.8 %

Guardant Health stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.60. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

