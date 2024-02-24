Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $1.06 Million in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,419 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at about $503,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,096,000 after buying an additional 30,056 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 30.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 119,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after buying an additional 28,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $148.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $149.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.