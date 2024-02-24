Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $1.08 Million in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,701 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,769,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Sprinklr by 370.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,046,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,300,000 after buying an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

CXM opened at $12.78 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $340,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 723,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,305,221.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 723,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,305,221.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 8,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $93,527.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 410,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,369 shares of company stock worth $3,240,415. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

