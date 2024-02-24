Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $1.11 Million in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,209 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,489,000 after buying an additional 39,554 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of CFR opened at $107.33 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.29.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $523.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CFR shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.77.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

