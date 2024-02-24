Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $1.18 Million in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 73,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of European Wax Center at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWCZ. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $869.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.43 and a beta of 1.34. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EWCZ. Truist Financial cut their price objective on European Wax Center from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

