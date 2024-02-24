Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,172 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.1 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $527.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $487.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

