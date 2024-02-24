Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 52,730 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 111.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,730 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PK stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -58.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $17.37.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -1,377.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

