Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,692,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,812,000 after buying an additional 46,399 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 42.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 51,697 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

In related news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at $585,892.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,892.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

