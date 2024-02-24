Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 54,093 MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 393.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 59.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.51%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

