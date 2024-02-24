Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 41,769 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $373,919,000 after buying an additional 2,861,120 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,486,027 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $159,167,000 after buying an additional 529,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after buying an additional 146,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,257,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,397,000 after buying an additional 190,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,092,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,361,000 after purchasing an additional 299,171 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.23.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,479.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

TNDM opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $44.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.22.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

