Dark Forest Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.0 %

LLY opened at $769.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $654.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $601.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $794.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 89.66%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.