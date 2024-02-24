Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 214 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,757.12 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,855.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,679.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,603.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,868.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZO

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.