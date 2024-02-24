Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 3,677 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $141.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.18. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.95 and a twelve month high of $142.42.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AptarGroup

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.