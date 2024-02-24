Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Dutch Bros at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BROS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after buying an additional 2,578,145 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dutch Bros by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after acquiring an additional 49,097 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 867,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,688,000 after purchasing an additional 322,160 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 607,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,295,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $28.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 957.00, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average is $27.69. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $55,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,264,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,452,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $55,776.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,264,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,452,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $115,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,112,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,600,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,901,724 shares of company stock valued at $56,459,948. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on BROS shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BROS

About Dutch Bros

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.