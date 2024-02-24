Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Upbound Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,465,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,184,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at $31,886,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,094,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,249,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Upbound Group

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 912 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,041.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,922.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPBD. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens raised shares of Upbound Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Upbound Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UPBD stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $30.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.27 million. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 32.65% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,233.23%.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

