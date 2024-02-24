Dark Forest Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP decreased its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $267.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $163.82 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56 and a beta of -0.07.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.28. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 69.29%.

In other WD-40 news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman purchased 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $272.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.44. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at $837,146.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WD-40 from $289.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

