Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DDOG. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.18.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $129.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Datadog has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,079.25 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.51 and its 200 day moving average is $106.96.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $1,168,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,460,914.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $1,168,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,460,914.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $9,613,609.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $33,574,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 962,537 shares of company stock worth $117,342,717. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $4,527,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 797,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,803,000 after buying an additional 66,588 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $601,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

