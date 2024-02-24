Dave Howson Sells 5,322 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dave Howson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total value of $1,528,778.32.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.0 %

CBOE opened at $197.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 101.76 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBOE. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.78.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,776,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,280,000 after buying an additional 618,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after buying an additional 608,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,639,000 after buying an additional 550,867 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

