DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in DaVita by 4.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in DaVita by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 4.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.60.

DaVita Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE DVA opened at $125.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $128.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.07.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In related news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 29,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $3,532,957.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,279.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,384.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,937 shares of company stock worth $8,025,656. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

