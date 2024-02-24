DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,977 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of DaVita worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,373,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 421.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,095,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,518,000 after purchasing an additional 885,195 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,592,000 after purchasing an additional 457,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DaVita by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,042,000 after buying an additional 339,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 338,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,249,000 after buying an additional 304,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total transaction of $1,362,438.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,814,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,656. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.60.

DaVita stock opened at $125.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $128.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

