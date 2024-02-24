Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 363.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after buying an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $529,103,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 59.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,821 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.47.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $90.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

